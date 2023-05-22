HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Chandler Public Library (NCPL) is inviting kids, tweens, teens and adults to participate in the 2023 NCPL Summer Reading Program. The program begins May 22 and runs through July 7.

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is All Together Now. The NCPL will host programs, activities and special events during this time, including outdoor concerts at Bell Road, Book Bingo, and a visit with the dinosaurs at Bell Road and Chandler.

This year, participants can enter the bingo challenges online through Beanstack. You can sign up for a free account from Beanstack here. From there you can track your progress online. Participants can also enter into the challenges by picking up a bingo card at any of the NCPL branches.

For more information and a full event schedule, visit the NCPL website.