Nearly 2,000 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials are again reporting an increase in coronavirus cases in Illinois.

Friday the Illinois Department of Public health announced 1,941 new cases of COVID-19 including 21 additional deaths.

Illinois is reporting  a total of 178,837 cases, including 7,495 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24 –July 30 is 3.9%. 

9 of the 11 regions established in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan have seen an increase in their positivity rates over at least seven days of a 10-day period ending on July 28. This puts these regions at the state “warning” level.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories