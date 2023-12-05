HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — You giving blood can mean others will be able to spend the holidays with family rather than fighting for their life.

The Henderson Holiday Heroes Blood Drive has officially come to a close, and and officials says about 100 heroes made an appearance. One of those heroes includes, our very own, Stacey May.

The American Red Cross says each person who donated was in and out in approximately 45 minutes.

They say for every unit of blood donated, on average, about 3 lives are potentially saved. As a result, nearly 300 lives are in better standing for the holidays.

“In the month of December, nationally, our nation will go through at least a million units of blood. We can’t afford to deplete the blood inventory during the holidays. So, all the blood drives that we have in our area are extremely important,” says Ann Almquist, the donor recruitment manager for the American Red Cross.

A donor we spoke with last week says blood drives saved her and her baby’s life after blood complications and despite her fear of blood– has made a point to donate consistently ever since.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate this time, you can visit redcrossblood.org.