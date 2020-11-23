Nearly 700 nursing home workers go on strike across Chicago area

CICERO, Ill. (WGN) Nearly 700 nursing home workers walked off the job Monday to begin a strike.

The workers, who are part of the SEIU Health Care Illinois Union, are employed at 11 Infinity-owned facilities in the Greater Chicago area. They are demanding hazard pay and improved working conditions while treating patients inside nursing homes.

Contract negotiations have stalled in recent weeks.

According to the nursing home workers, two of the Infinity facilities lead the state in COVID-19 nursing home rankings. City View Multi-Care Center in Cicero has the state’s highest number of infections and Niles Nursing & Rehab Center has the highest number of deaths.

Workers say Infinity discontinued pandemic pay for employees at the end of July and pays workers base wages well below those of other nursing homes in the Chicago area, despite receiving $12.7 million in COVID-19 funding through the CARES Act.

