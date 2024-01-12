OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A $10,000 grant is helping an Owensboro community center offer digital education to all ages. The H. L. Neblett Center’s executive director, Martiza Meeks, says the grant was given to them by AT&T.

Officials say the money will help them put on workshops using volunteers to teach about Microsoft programs , Internet safety and how to create a resume.

The money will also be used to buy computers, software, and to hire I.T. support.

Officials say the Owensboro Police Department is already on the list of community partnerships for the program.

“We actually have officers who are trained to come out and coach sessions with the kids on being smart, not being profiled, or, you know, some of the predators that are out there,” says Meeks.

The community center is planning to create a survey to learn what the community would like to learn most. Meeks says they’ll be posting the survey on the H. L. Neblett Community Center Facebook page in the coming weeks.