GENTRYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A small community in Spencer County coming together to help a couple in their time of need. Mary and Sherry Curtis lost everything after their home burst into flames on New Years Eve.

“I may not be able to give them a lot, but I figured out everybody gives them a little, they would be in a much better position than than they were before,” says Shannon Woodling, a neighbor who lives across the street from the couple.

Woodling says last year was not easy for the couple. Marty suffered a stroke that paralyzed half of his body. After a year of recovery and getting some mobility back, he woke up to his house on fire early New Year’s Eve morning. Sherry was staying at her daughter’s house.

“Be barely made it out,” Woodling says.

Marty was taken to the hospital and treated for burns. There home of over 30 years is gone. All that is left are the front porch steps. Woodling says the couple has gone out of her way to help her and countless others in the past. Now, she is asking for help to return the favor.

“People drop of their cats that they don’t want anymore and leave them on the side of the road and Sherry has fed them for years. I know stories of people who needed food and could come get a warm meal from Sherry anytime,” Woodling says.

Woodling says the couple needs from anything, from cat food to clothes.

“Please donate, help these lovely people out in any way that you can,” Woodling says.

If you wish to donate, Woodling says you can either message her on Facebook or make a donation here on the Go Fund Me page Woodling created to help the couple.