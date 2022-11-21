UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT)– A Union County community is at a loss for words after a fire broke out this morning, killing one woman.

It happened at a mobile home at the corner of Madison and Hobson Streets in Uniontown around four this morning. Two off duty volunteer firefighters were also inside the home and escaped without injury.

A neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke with Eyewitness News about the fire. He was sleeping inside a home down the street when his mom woke him up after hearing a loud boom.

“My mom came back to my room and told me to go check it out,” he says.

When he looked out the window and saw the fire, he sprang into action. He and other neighbor ran towards the fire. By the time they arrived, flames were spewing out if the windows.

“The guy that was with me heard her breathing. And at that time, we felt confident we knew where she was located. So we tried to go through the window and pull her but the flames overwhelmed us to the point where we couldn’t do anything,” he says.

The neighbor says they were trying to pull the mattress out of the window, but it was too late.

“It was a tragic situation, it really was,” he says.

Uniontown Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Josh Millikan, says it is a tight knit community. After hearing about the fatality, he was at a loss of words.

“It impacts us all. We knew her well. It really hits home,” says Chief Millikan.

When Eyewitness News got to the scene around 11:30, the fire was still smoking. A State Fire Marshall vehicle was on the scene and firefighters were watering down what was left of the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.