NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- A restaurant in Newburgh is revamping an old barbecue restaurant with deep roots in Evansville. The deal between Nellie’s Restaurant and Wolf’s Barbecue on Evansville’s northside closed on Wednesday.

“We can’t wait to go to the northside and start a relationship with customers there,” says Rene Jimenez, the owner of Nellie’s Restaurant.

Jimenez says discussion about purchasing the Wolf’s Barbecue building began in the summer. Now that it is a done deal, she says she start changing the layout beginning with the kitchen. Jimenez says she has been saving up to update the kitchen, which is estimated to cost $100,000.

“We have to add a hood to it, because they had barbecue foods and our concept is different. We have to change it to work for us,” Jimenez says.

Jimenez says these updates will help her cooking creativity. The menu will still have some of Nellie’s breakfast staples, with an added focus on dinner and bakery choices.

“I am going to have a bakery side. I get to cook things there that I can’t here because of the space,” Jimenez says.

Although the doors on the new location will not open for a few months, customers say they are already excited.

“To the northsiders, you guys are going to have an amazing experience, this is an amazing space,” says Cory Respondek.

Respondek has been going to Nellies Restaurant in Newburgh for the past four years and says it feels good to watch the locally owned restaurant grow.

“In an economy like we are in, a lot of people are struggling. It is great to hear that a family restaurant is able to move forward and expand, and provide great service to more people in the area,” Respondek says.

Jimenez hopes to open the doors of the location mid-March.