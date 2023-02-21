EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A ribbon cutting and open house for the new Erie Pointe apartments located in Downtown Evansville will be held on February 21 beginning at 2 p.m.

The development project added a multi-story building with 38 newly constructed affordable hosing units. 8 units have been designated for community integration for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Erie Point is part of a larger planned community development initiative and supports the economic progress already made in Vanderburgh Co. The initiative has created jobs during the construction phase and throughout the operation of the project. The project site is located within a mile radius of grocery stores, restaurants, beauty and barber shops, service stations, places if worship, healthcare facilities, and community parks.