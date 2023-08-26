OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A safe place is now available for surrendered babies in Owensboro.

A Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated at Fire Station One on Saturday.

The box itself is designed for mothers to safely and anonymously surrender their newborn.

This baby box is the 20th location in Kentucky and the 160th location in the U.S.

The Safe Haven Baby Box founder said they’re just getting started.

“We are so excited on behalf of the Right to Life. It is just a great resource that we needed in our community, so I think that it’s wonderful to have community support for everyone to be here. So, we’re really excited,” said Stacey Davis, the Right to Life Owensboro executive director.

A local family helped raise $8,000 to get the baby box installed.