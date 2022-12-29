ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Starting next year, substitute teachers in Illinois will not be required to have a degree to get into the classroom according to House Bill 4798.

As of January 2023, college students who are studying education can fill in as substitute teachers while they’re still in school. The idea behind this is to help ease the shortage of substitutes across the state.

College students will reportedly need at least 90 credit hours before jumping into the role. Administrators call this a “win-win” situation for both the school districts and the college students.

House Bill 4798 can be read in full here.