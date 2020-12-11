New ‘Chandelier Tree’ being unveiled in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Economic Improvement District is hosting a virtual lighting ceremony for their newest year-round lighting installation, a Chandelier Tree, and an in-person Curbside Visit with Santa on Friday, December 11.

The virtual lighting will take place today at 4:45 p.m. You will be able to watch the live stream in this story. The tree will be near the corner of 2nd and Main.

The Chandelier Tree features 17 repurposed chandeliers that have been rewired with a low-voltage system to be safe, waterproof and energy efficient. The project is a collaboration of the EID,Wilde Horticulture, Pinnacle Contractors, and F.C. Tucker Emge REALTORS®. It was inspired by a similar tree from the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, where two private citizens began hanging chandeliers from a tree in their yard. The site has welcomed hundreds of proposals, thousands of family and friend photos, and helped revitalize the century-old neighborhood.

And an in-person curbside visit with Santa will take place Friday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. along Main Street. As you drive down the street, you’ll see the EID’s holiday decorations and lighting installations; including the new Chandelier Tree, 12’ nutcrackers and the lighted archway at 2nd & Main, the Wall of Lights, the new children’s themed “Santa’s Little Helpers Alley”, the Heart of Downtown Evansville, a 10’ Christmas tree, and a 12’ snowflake.

The “Snow Sisters” will be on the 500 Block of Main to greet guests. A volunteer will distribute a free ornament to children in each vehicle. Santa will be stationed in front of Signature School. Guests should remain in their vehicle and Santa will greet them from a safe social distance. A volunteer will be on-site to provide each child with a pre-packaged Christmas craft.

As guests leave Main Street, they will be able to view the City of Evansville Christmas Tree, a 26-foot-tall Blue Spruce, in front of the Civic Center.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: