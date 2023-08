HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new Chipotle location will be opening in Evansville today, August 15. The new restaurant is located at 2801 Menards Drive.

The new Chipotle location will also feature a ‘Chipotlane’. A drive-thru pickup lane designed for guests to pick up digital orders without having to leave their vehicle, a first for the Evansville area.

The new Chipotle location will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.