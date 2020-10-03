New COVID-19 case reported at Morganfield nursing home

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – The KY state long term care facility dashboard shows one additional COVID-19 case has been reported Saturday at Morganfield Nursing and Rehab in Union County.

The state says 24 residents and one staff member have active virus cases in the facility.

The nursing home reported its first death from the virus last week.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)