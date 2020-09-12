New details in Madisonville death investigation

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Family members of a 52-year-old victim found dead in Madisonville Thursday are facing charges in her death.

Madisonville Police said Friday three people were charged with abuse/neglect of an adult.

Saturday, police said Missy Clark and Tiffany Hankins are the woman’s daughters, and Jerry Hankins is Tiffany’s husband.

The woman was found in a home on Murray Street and police say she was covered in lice, feces, sores and ulcers. Police say the condition the woman was found in does not appear to be the cause of death.

The Hopkins County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)