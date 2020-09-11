New digital license plates appearing in the Commonwealth

(WEHT) — Motorists in the Commonwealth are beginning to see some changes to license plates.

The state’s new flat surface license plate won’t mean much of a visual change for motorists, but the plates will bring benefits to Kentucky.

Plates can now be printed digitally, as opposed to the embossed metal with raised letters and numbers — thanks to the vendor of the new production equipment, Intellectual Technologies Inc.

This means less storage space needed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The new plates will also affect bulk manufacturing and unused inventory.

Digital technology allows the state to produce standard and specialty plates as needed as opposed to mass produced.

“This digital technology will make license production and issuance more efficient for KYTC, county clerks and, ultimately, vehicle owners,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.

Kentucky Correctional Institute will continue to produce the plates. However, the process will be more streamlined to allow KCI to print the requested number and ship them directly to county clerk offices.

The newer plates will gradually replace the old ones and there is no additional charge to motorists.

Fees will remain the same and drivers will still be able to order specialty plates.

The current digital plates are being manufactured by Intellectual Technologies, Inc. in its Fort Wayne, Ind. plant.

The process will eventually migrate to KCI.

“We commend Intellectual Technologies for stepping up to help us ensure our counties an uninterrupted supply of license plates,” Gray said.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)