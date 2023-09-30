EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A new event center has opened in Evansville. Warehouse 410 has opened on Carpenter Street.

Eyewitness News had the chance to sit down with the owner and founder Warehouse 410 of Terri Adams.

What made you decide you want to open an event center?

I have been a photographer for over 20 years, and I have worked at numerous different wedding venues. It looked fun and interesting, and I thought it was something that the downtown Evansville area needed.

Was the location being in downtown Evansville a big factor in doing this project?

We are super excited about the location because it is easy to get to and easy to find while being in an area that is growing quickly.

How long did it take this place to be up and running?

18 months from when he purchased the building to when we hosted the first event It was a really long and fun process to get it up and going.

What type of events do you hope to host here?

Wedding receptions, parties, and bands are the primary events we hope to bring in. We are excited about some stuff that we are planning in the next few months to bring to the downtown area.

You can find more information about the event center at the link here.