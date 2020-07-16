New graphs show how COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country

(WEHT)- Data released by TOP Data shows how COVID-19 cases are increasing in states across the country as they reopen amid the pandemic.

TOP Data used cell phone location data to determine daily human interactions and daily distance traveled compared to the same date a year prior. Nationally, interactions were down 78 percent on March 26, compared to March 26, 2019.

In Indiana, interactions dropped nearly 80 percent when the stay at home order started in March. While the rolling average number of cases in Indiana had been dropping since the end of April; the number of cases has increased since June 23, shortly after stage four of the state’s reopening plan allowed bars, amusement parks, movie theaters, and museums were allowed to reopen in mid-June.

A new surge in cases led Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to pause the state’s reopening process, keeping the state at stage 4.5.

