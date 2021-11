OWENSBORO, Ky. (WHET) – It’s beginning to look a lot like a Christmas parade will happen this year in Owensboro.

Members of the group, the people’s Christmas parade of Owensboro said they plan to have one on December 18.

About 50 groups have signed on to participate in the parade.

Earlier this fall, organizers of the annual Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade canceled this year’s edition over a lack of available volunteers and financial concerns.