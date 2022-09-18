NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) – New Harmony celebrated German culture September 17 and 18 with its Annual Kunstfest German Heritage Festival.

The festival is named kunst because it is the German word for art which the event has plenty of for display and to sell. To celebrate German art and community the festival had 175 vendors alongside the streets. Some sold art, gifts and antiques and of course German food!

The classic German foods like Bratwurst, Kraut balls, German Potato Salad and Fried Bologna were all sold on the street for festival goers to enjoy. There was a wide array of musical performances ranging from German Folk Music and polka to bluegrass and dulcimer music.

There were also events like the 25 year old traditional Biggest Liar Contest at the Murphy Auditorium. One of the most popular attractions was the historical craft demonstrations like, blacksmithing, rope-making, pottery, weaving, and spinning.

If you missed the festival there will be another one next year, more information can be found here.