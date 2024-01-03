OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Audubon Community Care Clinic has received a $275,000 grant to provide health care at an Owensboro homeless shelter. A grant provided by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans is making it happen for the Daniel Pitino Shelter for the next three years.

“It’s medical things going on with them every day. I hear it every day… you know, and I only do what I can do,” says Alvin Leachman, who is a part of the outreach program for the shelter.

Officials say its also available for residents in surrounding areas and is set to open in March.

“We’re starting to see a lot more individuals with sleep apnea machines and oxygen machines. We’re having individuals that are leaving or being put out of nursing facilities. We’re able to address all areas of their health. So, mind, body and spirit. We knew that the clinic, it’s a big need,” says Harry Pedigo, the executive director of the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

About $70,000 will be used to renovate a designated area inside the building for a clinic, with intentions to later add a lab for diagnostic work.

The executive director of the shelter says when he was homeless he underwent a major surgery and resources like this would have made the difference.

”I would have to change my dressings or whatever. I was homeless, and so I end up getting infected. Then, it put me in a hospital for 45 days, and I almost died due to the level of infection that I had,” says Pedigo.

The clinic is expected to have a reception area, triage area, and a space for a therapist and social worker. Officials say the behavioral health specialists will be provided through existing Audubon staff.

“We anticipate in a year or two that we’ll start to build up a pretty significant patient population, and that will probably require those additional services that we need. We are a good partner, so is the Pitino Shelter, and we’re looking forward to working together to make this a reality,” syays Brandon Harley, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Audubon Area Community Services.

