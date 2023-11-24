OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Council of Post Secondary Education approves several projects a year for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. One of those projects includes mobile healthcare labs for the Owensboro Community and Technical College.

“A young girl who lives in Cloverport, Kentucky in a very small district. There is no reason why she shouldn’t have access to the same high tech healthcare education as somebody does in the larger community,” says Bart Darrell, the Chancellor of HealthForce Kentucky

Officials say the unit can house 16 students, and the lab design is based on a unit named HealthForce One.

“We wanna make sure that the rural parts our footprint, which includes 16 counties outside of Owensboro. We make sure that folks in those areas of the region, the footprint, have access to the same kind of high-tech healthcare education that everybody does,” says Darrell.

It includes an immersive room and virtual 3-D reality.

“It has the capacity of up to 3000 healthcare settings that can be displayed on the wall. It’s interactive… this technology reads the users eyes, and jaw line. You’re able to teach anatomy, and learn anatomy and physiology, by pulling the heart, the ear, the brain, the skeleton system, out in mid-air with no googles; You can dissect it, you can rotate it, you can enlarge it,” says Darrell.

The College’s president says students also love the anatomage table. Leaders say a human body was donated to science and digitized.

“It’ll actually show blood coursing through the veins…everything from the cardiovascular system to the muscular system skeletal system. Students have really given that high praise,” says Scott Williams, the President and CEO of Owensboro Community Technical College.

The healthcare lab will work in conjunction with a 40,000 square foot simulation center.

Officials say the center will be birthed by renovating the inside of the Owensboro Health Business Center and is set to open in 2024.

“We are, right now, in discussions with the board about the possibility of a second unit and that would be 6-8 months out before it would be completed,” says Williams.