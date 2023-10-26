OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — At a groundbreaking ceremony, Madisonville city officials and representatives of Brewer, McCoy and Wiles Development revealed the names of two businesses that will be a part of the retail development.

The idea between the city of Madisonville and the construction company sprouted into a $30 million project that aims to bring more shopping opportunities, job creation and economic growth.

“[I] walked into the Mayor’s office, a little over 2 years ago, with this crazy idea of turning this industrial site into a regional shopping center, and I was afraid he’d laugh me out of the room really…” said Mike Wiles of the construction company. “After I gave him my spiel he stands up reaches across the table and shakes my hand said what can I do to help.”

Phase one’s announcement included new locations for an Aspen Dental and Starbucks that they say will open in May 2024.



“Our next phase 2 will be 150-60 thousand square feet of shopping center anchored with Aldi grocery stores on one end and Hobby Lobby on the other.” said Wiles.

Mayor Kevin Cotton says the Madisonville Town Center emphasizes his mission to elevate every business, home, and resident

“It’s family. It’s all about the family and opportunities for all of our community to have…that’s what you’re gonna see fill up that other 75,000 feet. You’ll hear those announcements over the next couple of weeks. So, they already have those letters of intent and then will be working to finalize those contracts just literally over the next week or so,” said the Madisonville Mayor.

Phase two is predicted to be completed by early summer of 2025.

Officials say phase three could include a sit down restaurant, hotel, or more shops.

Wiles says the properties proximity to Kroger, Lowe’s and Interstate 69, made it just about the best and only location for the project.

“It’s just showing the opportunities that we have here in Madisonville, our infinite possibilities and the overall growth that we’re seeing,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton.