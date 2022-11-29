GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
Light Up is a small business that offers its services for decorating your house, indoor and out with lights and whatever other decor you have.
The business started November 19 with three package options:
Merry Little Christmas: $50
- Includes: yard lights, porch and deck
Deck the Halls: 125
- Includes: indoor (2 rooms), outdoor (porch, deck, 5-yard decorations)
Winter Wonderland: $225
- Includes: indoor (5 rooms), outdoor (unlimited up to 1/2 of an acre.)
All of the packages include a post-holiday take down of all decorations. Reports say the customer must provide all equipment and decorations.
For more information or to buy a package, call or text, 812-677-8435 or 812-632-8620.