GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.

Light Up is a small business that offers its services for decorating your house, indoor and out with lights and whatever other decor you have.

The business started November 19 with three package options:

Merry Little Christmas: $50

Includes: yard lights, porch and deck

Deck the Halls: 125

Includes: indoor (2 rooms), outdoor (porch, deck, 5-yard decorations)

Winter Wonderland: $225

Includes: indoor (5 rooms), outdoor (unlimited up to 1/2 of an acre.)

All of the packages include a post-holiday take down of all decorations. Reports say the customer must provide all equipment and decorations.

For more information or to buy a package, call or text, 812-677-8435 or 812-632-8620.