HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Local officials will be joined by Princeton Mayor, Greg Wright and Lt. Governor of Indiana, Suzanne Crouch to announce the opening of the District Housing Complex in Princeton.

The announcement will take place at noon on October 23 at 629 S. Second Avenue in Princeton, Indiana. The District is the first Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) project to be completed for the Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority in the Evansville Region.

The District is a 21 million workforce apartment complex offering affordable new housing to help support local employers, with the 144 unit complex beginning leasing in November.