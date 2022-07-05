SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has some good news for bikers. They released free and updated bike maps for each of IDOT’s nine districts.

“Bicycling is a healthy, viable and environmentally-friendly option of transportation in cities, towns and rural areas throughout our state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These maps will provide residents and visitors a valuable and handy tool to plan for their daily travels as well as trips for fun and recreation.”

These maps showcase the state’s vast network of bicycle trails, paths and streets as well as provides information on areas that are accessible by bike.

This includes public spaces like campgrounds, and parks and more. The maps have been updated with new designs and features that make them more diverse and easier to understand.

To order a free Bike map, click here.