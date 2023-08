HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Jagoe Homes is planning a new neighborhood on Evansville’s northeast side.

Goldfinch Cove will be located on the east side of Green River Road, north of Huebner Lane. That puts it in the North High School District.

Jagoe says all homes in the neighborhood will be energy-smart and tech-smart and include a homebuyer’s warranty.

The homes will range from $285,000 to $400,000 and range in square footage from 1300 to 2800.