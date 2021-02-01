New Jasper Public Library location now open

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper’s Public Library has moved and opened to the public at a new location near the city’s downtown. The new state-of-the-art facility is located inside of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The public library facility has been in the works for the past six years, according to Library Director Christine Golden.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Golden. “This is something that Jasper has been looking forward to for a long time.”

The new library facility features several new updates and upgrades including an expanded floor plan.

“The biggest changes people will see is we have truly built this to be a community gathering space,” Golden said. “I understand right now the optics for that are not quite where we want them to be yet, but the biggest thing is it will give us more room for programming.”

The new programming also brings new technology including a mobile maker space with 3-D printing and a newer enhanced genealogy room.

For college students Emma Messmer and Gabrielle Seger, a day spent studying at the new library was a no brainer.

“This is an awesome new facility for Jasper, especially as a college student I can go and study here and hangout with friends,” Messmer said. “I really love the overall library.”

Jasper’s old Library location on Main Street closed back in December. The new facility now shares its home with Jasper’s Community Arts Center.

“It’s really cool how they incorporated some art just to show how people how creative different people can be and just what they can do with their talents and display that and share it with the community,” Seger said.

With both the Arts Center and Library now working alongside each other, community members say the cultural benefits across Jasper have significantly improved.

“I’m really excited for the culmination of these two just because the two areas were kind of in older areas and older buildings and now they are in the central part of our downtown area,” Messmer said. “It’s a brand new building to really celebrate all that Jasper has to offer.”

The temporary hours for the library are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The library will also be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)