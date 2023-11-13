MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Fair Board is being given $75,000 to make changes to the livestock barn. The changes include updating the electrical system.

The board says the barn was built in the 1950’s, and there’s a high need for pole replacements in the show ring.

Officials say the grant will pay for 75 percent of the project’s total cost.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture awarded nearly $475,000 to a total of 6 county fair boards for new renovation projects.

Byron Pruitt, the Hopkins County Fair Board’s vice president, says they’ve been applying for years, with no luck.

“We would like to put the swine barn on the northside and tie it in to the existing show ring. That would help hold the cost down, and then of course, we’ve got the other old barn. That will lead to the take down, and they’ll have to be some dirt work and landscaping done,” says Pruitt.

Officials say they hope to have the project completed by the end of next summer, for the 2024 Hopkins County Fair.

Officials say each County Fair Board has 90 days to start their projects.

Pruitt says they’ll begin planning at the board meeting today.