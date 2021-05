EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) She got a new name, and now a new look – Evansville’s P-47, the Hoosier Spirit II, now looks the part as Indiana’s Official State Aircraft.

The Hoosier Spirit Two arrived at the Evansville Wartime Museum back in October. At the time, the plane was known as ‘Tarheel Hal.’ It was one of nearly 6,300 P-47’s built at the Republic Aviation Plant in Evansville during World War II.