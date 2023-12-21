MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — In December 2020, McLean County lost its community and senior center to a fire. Nearly everything was destroyed inside. Three years later, the county has a new 6000 sq. ft facility to look forward to that’s set to open in early 2024.

“I kind of consider it the phoenix rising from the ashes,” says Curtis Dame, the McLean County Judge Executive.

Dame says a fire alarm system was not required during the historical facility’s original construction, but is first on the list of upgrades. “That lets people sleep a little bit easier at night, considering the historical references to that property,” says the judge executive.

Officials say they will also install an ADA railing and a commercial grade kitchen.

“One, to be able to rent it out and have all the amenities that a third party group might want. Secondly, to allow us to really expand our services on these meal delivery programs, because the last facility we had was practically a kitchen you’d find in an apartment,” says Dame.

Dame says combining grants and insurance funds will allow them to work on the $1.7 million project and finish completely debt free.

Another project they’re able to tackle without financial obligation is a 300-foot tower for better communication.

“We had the December tornado, about two years ago, that went through Bremen. Just the fact that our system was dated, we had a difficult time communicating with our first responders in their efforts to respond to that event that night. I remember it like it was yesterday,” says Dame.

Other projects for 2024 include tackling an $8.5 million list of water and sewer projects. Leaders say, financially, it’s not possible to tackle it all at once.

“Each year we selectively go through and highlight the projects that will take us to the next level. Not only is that a standard of living investment, but it’s also a way for us to be competitive regarding economic development,” says the county judge executive.