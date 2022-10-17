DAVIESS COUNTY. Ky (WEHT) – The New Daviess County Middle School opened their doors for the first time.

Reports say the new building was originally supposed to be ready for use for the start of the school year, but construction delayed the start.

Students started the school year in the old building and will now start going to the new school located on Fairview Drive. The new building features a gymnasium, a media center and a 45,000 square foot courtyard.

Officials say DCMS will welcome the community for a Community Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. on October 23 to show off the new school building.