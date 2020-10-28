New mural unveiled in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEHT) — There’s a new piece of artwork in Owensboro – and this one has a message.

New Beginnings, an organization that helps people rise above sexual victimization by offering free and confidential counseling services to victims and their families, joined Judge-Executive Al Mattingly for the unveiling of the mural Wednesday.

The artwork promotes the Green Dot program, a nationally recognized strategy focused on preventing power-based personal violence.

According to New Beginnings, a Green Dot is any behavior, choice, word, or attitude that counters or displaces violence – by promoting safety for everyone and communicating utter intolerance for any type of power-based personal violence.

The mural is located on the east side of the “Simply Chic Home Accents” building at the corner of Third and Allen.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)