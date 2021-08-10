New OCRA program helps communities spend COVID-19 relief money

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– State officials stopped in the southwestern Indiana to give communities guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money. The money is part of the funds communities received through the COVID-19 relief packages.

Officials with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, or OCRA, say the program is called HELP which stands for Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. She says these organizations will work together to ensure some of Indiana’s rural communities receive insight on how to best utilize American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“To be able to help those communities develop strategic plans – how to invest this money that they are receiving from the federal government and be able to put in place projects that will be transformational for them,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch

The program will pair communities with several universities in the state, including Ivy Tech, to come up with a plan on how to spend the money with the most efficiency.