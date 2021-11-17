New photos released in kidnapping case

(WEHT) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new pictures Wednesday night as authorities continue to search for Amber and Noah Clare.

Authorities said the teenager and toddler from Ohio County went missing more than a week ago.

Investigators believe they are with Jacob Clare, 35.

According to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, this is the first time they’ve been able to definitively place Amber with Jacob.

The pictures were taken on a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11.





Authorities said Jacob Clare faces an upgraded charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

