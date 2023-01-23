(WEHT) – Friends of felines can breathe a sigh of relief knowing new developments in medicine can help their cats live with less stress.

Bexacat is a new pill for cats with diabetes, making it easier to treat them without twice-daily insulin injections. Officials say the drug is the first oral drug approved by the FDA to treat diabetes in cats.

Reports say animals must be carefully screened for other conditions first like liver, kidney and pancreatic disease and monitored for serious side effects.

Cats who have already received insulin can’t receive the pill as it could increase the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Experts say Bexacat is expected to be available in the US in the next upcoming weeks.

