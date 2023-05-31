HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A bill inspired by an Evansville incident has been signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

The law protects firefighters by allowing them to shield their name and address from public records.

Evansville firefighter Jonathan Wright was attacked and stabbed while on a medic run in 2021. He was unable to shield his name due to state law.

The new law will protect both paid and volunteer firefighters. Wright, along with other members of the Evansville Fire Department, were at the statehouse for the bill’s signing.