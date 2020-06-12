New project lights up Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Downtown Evansville streets are a little brighter thanks to a new project from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

The organization lit up Main Street Thursday night with a new display on the trees. The special occasion lighting system was put in after EID President Josh Armstrong visited another city out of state.

He said the welcoming feeling of it captured the hearts for the people visiting and wanted to share that experience with not only the people visiting Evansville, but the people who call the city home.

The lighting runs 1850 feet in length on more than 100 trees. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says this is the longest display of this system in the country.

The lights will be on every night for the community to enjoy.

