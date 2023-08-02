HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In Illinois, new laws that are now in effect change when schools have to notify parents about bullying incidents.

Before the legislation was signed into law, there wasn’t a specific time frame for when schools had to act. It just said they needed to do so promptly.

Under the new law, schools have to notify the parents of everyone involved in the incident within 24 hours after school officials are made aware of it.

However, some say it can be a challenge for schools to do that in 24 hours and investigate what happened.