New study reveals the states most interested in decorating for Halloween

A new study done by Lombardo Homes revealed which states decorate the most for Halloween.

According to the study, Utah is the state most interested in decorating for Halloween, with Illinois right behind it in second place. Also in the Tri-State, Kentucky ranked at number 12 and Indiana was ranked close to the middle at number 22. States like Iowa, Minnesota and Mississippi are the least interested in decorating according to the survey.

For more information, and to read a more detailed analysis, click here.