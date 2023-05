HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new residential substance use treatment center for men opens in Daviess County.

County leaders were there for the grand opening. The 16-bed program will offer various treatment and recovery services.

River Valley Behavioral Health has owned the building for years, and it’s now been remodeled specifically for men’s treatment.

Officials hope to start a garden that the residents can tend. River Valley also has a crisis response team for anyone who needs help.