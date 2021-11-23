New USI trails and bike parks approved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) An offer to expand the University of Southern Indiana’s trails and bike parks is moving forward. Trail Heads-Southwest Indiana, a Boonville-based nonprofit, has received approval from USI’s Board of Trustees and the USI Foundation Board.

“While this trail system would offer a much-needed hub for local trail users, the scale and

variety of features in this project would also help the University of Southern Indiana stand out

as one of the premier campuses in the country for bike trails,” says Brad Scales, Executive

Director for Trail Heads. “We hope the local and regional communities will get behind this

project and help to make it a reality.”

Trail Heads will immediately begin to raise matching funds towards a roughly $1 million grant through round 3 of Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Next Level Trails program. If funding is approved through this program, construction would start in fall of 2022 and run for two years.

“We look forward to collaborating with Trail Heads on this project that will create an experience

not found in most Midwestern college campuses,” says Jim Wolfe, Director of Facility Operations

and Planning. “We hope to draw more of the community, near and far, to the USI campus, while

also providing more outdoor recreational activities for our students.”

To donate to the Trail Heads-Southwest Indiana USI project, click here.