New Warrick County restaurant closes temporarily after fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Only open a few days, a new Warrick County restaurant is closing temporarily after a kitchen fire.

The Landing in Newburgh officially opened Monday.

The restaurant posted on Facebook a minor fire Wednesday night in the the kitchen forced the eatery to close Thursday and possible Friday.

The Landing said no one was injured in the fire and all employees are healthy.

The restaurant is planning cleaning up and reopening soon.

The Landing is owned by Ritchie Patel. Patel also owns The Rooftop in downtown Evansville.

(This story was originally published on August 21, 2020)