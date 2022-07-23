NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A 7-year-old boy in Newburgh is making bracelets to raise money to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Three weeks ago, Zeke Walters started making the bracelets for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Zeke’s mom said he’s already made close to 100 bracelets and raised over $1,200.

Zeke said the community support for his fundraiser has left him speechless.

“My gigi was gonna come one day. And her neighbor was making these bracelets and she thought that we would like making them. So she brought them here and she taught us how to make them. We really like making them,” said Zeke.



“He’s always had a kind soul since he’s been born,” said Donnie Walters, Zeke’s father. “So to see him want to help do something for his community is no surprise to us at all.”

Zeke’s mom works at an Alzheimer’s and dementia special care facility and he plays piano for the residents.

We’re told Zeke was also asked to be a leader of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s which will be held at Friedman Park on September 17.

Click here for more information about Zeke’s fundraiser.