Newburgh Business owner finds anti-pride letter on front door

NEWBURGH, Ind., (WEHT) — Newburgh business owner Ken Oliver tells Eyewitness News he found an anti-pride letter on the front door of his business, Ken Oliver Crafts, Monday morning.

In a post on his business’ Facebook page he wrote: “I’m in shock that someone, under the cover of dark, would leave a cowardly message like this. Sure, it’s a disheartening and it hurts, but the utter outpouring of love from the Town of Newburgh, from all the local merchants and from my friends and neighbors has been overwhelming!”

The sign on the door shows a rainbow with a cross and reads: “The rainbow is a sign of God’s promise, not a symbol of man’s perversion! You shame Newburgh.”

Oliver’s post goes on to read: “The great thing is, this person’s cowardly act is letting us have a much broader conversation in our community about acceptance, diversity and inclusion! Anti-discrimination ordinances will be written into town laws, and my community is going to drive hate right out of town.”

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)