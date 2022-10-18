NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Lil’ Tate’s Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.

The owner cited a few reasons for the closure, one of them being the arrival of her baby girl at the end of December when she gives birth.

“A few big factors are at play here and the top one is the arrival of our sweet OakLynn at the end of December,” says owner, Joni Warren. “Being a mom is my top priority in life and I want to be able to spend as much time with her (and my other two kiddos) as possible once she gets here.”

Warren says the rising cost of goods is also to blame as raising the prices to compensate as she feels that is unfair. Passion is why she started the business, said Warren.

The owner pinpoints the cottage laws that were in place when she took on the store front which ended in July. Sources tell us the laws prevented her from “doing quite a bit” for her customers.

Warren says, “Now that the laws have changed, and with the arrival of our daughter, I believe going back to my roots and enjoying time with her is the best choice for me and my family.”

Warren is completely booked up through the official closing date of November 21 and will be closed for orders through her maternity leave which ends at the beginning of March 2023. She adds on that she will be happy to help her customers with recommendations for other bakers while she is away.

Warren ends her post thanking everyone for their support in her dream store front over the last 5 years. She finishes with assuring the community that this was not in-fact goodbye, but a time for family, growth, passion and relaxation.