EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Health Department has temporarily shut down a Newburgh store for unsanitary conditions.

The Dollar General on State Road 261 will remain closed until the Warrick County Health Department rules it safe. The staff will work to correct the violations so the establishment can reopen once it passes a follow-up inspection.

The store is a repeat offender under the Health Department’s ordinances.