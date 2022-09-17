NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Meat eaters beware! It is once again almost time for the 12th annual Porkapalooza fundraiser hosted by the Newburgh Senior Center and Newburgh BBQ Coalition!

Newburgh BBQ Coalition sponsors the event, providing the pork to the Newburgh Senior Center at no cost. While ordering for the palooza started on September 8 at the Kickoff Lunch, it’s not too late to preorder your meat before the October 4 deadline. Orders will be available for pickup on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and must be prepaid with either cash or check.

The pork prices are:

$35: Full rib slab

$15: Tenderloin, (2 for $25)

$25: Quart of pulled pork

Or if you choose, you can attend their cookout days on October 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where they will be selling lunches hot off the grill! While no reservations are needed, volunteers do ask that people who need more than 4 lunches call ahead to allow them to prepare for the order.

Lunch will consist of a pulled pork sandwich with chips and a drink for $5.

The pork can be ordered at (812)-629-4534 and/or the senior center in-person or at (812)-853-5627.