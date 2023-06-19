HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-In Mount Vernon an animal rescue says it needs help making their building campaign a reality.

“NewLife Rescue and Adoption” announced plans to build a new center on the property but staff members say they are $4,000 short of their fundraising goal.

The rescue itself is a collaboration between the former “PC pound puppies” and the “Posey Humane Society.”

Operations today exist in both the old humane society building and the pound puppies building but the shelter says services in both buildings are not ideal for animals.

Tracey Titus a board member talked about the shelters need of help.

“We need help. We need partnerships with local businesses. We need individuals to be able to donate funds for this building to make it a reality.”

Cats and dogs are available for adoption at the rescue.