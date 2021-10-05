Newsfeed Now: Facebook whistleblower testifies before Congress; Brian Laundrie’s sister answers questions about his whereabouts

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie took questions from a small group of protesters outside her home Monday and clarified some of the timeline around her brother’s disappearance and the death of Gabby Petito.

The woman who’s exposing harmful tactics within Facebook will testify before Congress Tuesday.

Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who leaked internal data is accusing the tech giant of putting profits over the well-being of people and promoting division.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance over the weekend on the safest way to celebrate the holidays during the pandemic COVID-19 pandemic. CDC officials suggested people celebrate virtually or outside, but if you find yourself at an indoor gathering, be sure to open the windows.

Video captured a man vandalizing a George Floyd statue in Union Square in Manhattan by throwing paint on it over the weekend.

Every fall, about 150 million Americans purchase pumpkins to decorate or carve with their families, but now due to a pumpkin shortage, people may be paying a little more for fewer options this year.

Are the iPhone improvements enough to upgrade? Improvements in camera and battery life could make the iPhone 13 models worth purchases.

Medical school students in New York developed a special bond after finding themselves in the right place, at the right time. The students helped an injured hiker, using what they learned in school.

